Cayman Islands to get second woman governor

(CMC) – Career diplomat, Jane Owen, 59, has been appointed as the Cayman Islands' next governor when current governor Martyn Roper demits office next April.

Owen will be the second woman to be appointed governor.

She will be coming from her current post as the British ambassador for Switzerland and the non-resident ambassador to the neighbouring Principality of Liechtenstein.

Owen began her civil service career with the British Foreign Office in 1987 as the desk officer for the Central America Department.

Since then, she has served in Japan, Vietnam, India and Norway as well as Switzerland, with stints also working for the department of trade in London.

According to a release from the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, Owen said she was delighted with the appointment.

“I look forward to developing a close partnership with the elected government and I will do my utmost to support the people of all three islands of Grand Cayman, Cayman Brac and Little Cayman,” she said.

She may also become the first Cayman governor who will not reside on Seven Mile Beach for her full tenure.

Tourism Minister Kenneth Bryan has announced that government is considering moving the governor's residence, Government House, and taking it over to create a bigger attraction at Governor's Beach for local people and tourists, given the lack of access elsewhere along the famous stretch.

