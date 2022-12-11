Former PM gifts 2,000 copies of biography 'Portia Dreams' to children

Former Prime Minister Portia Simpson Miller has donated 2,000 copies of her childhood biography 'Portia Dreams' to children at the primary school level.

The book captures her formative years from birth to age 12 years in rural Woodhall, St Catherine.

'Portia Dreams' was written by Professor Opal Palmer Adisa, former Director of the Institute for Development and Gender Studies at The University of the West Indies.

Written in easy-to-read style suitable for primary education readers, the 12-chapter biography highlights Simpson Miller's childhood experience living with her parents, grandfather and seven siblings, her close family relationship, and her aspirations as a child, a statement said Sunday.

Simpson Miller said as a young girl, she had many dreams, some of which served to encourage and inspire her and “I hope that as the children read this account of my dreams and childhood experiences, it will inspire them to also dream big and strive to achieve their dreams".

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The donation comes as Simpson Miller marks her 76th birthday on December 12.

Simpson Miller became Jamaica's first female prime minister in March 2006.

She retired from representational politics in 2017, some 43 years after she entered on the ticket of the new Opposition People's National Party.

She was elected to the House of Representatives in 1976 as Member of Parliament for St Andrew South Western, a constituency she held until her departure.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.