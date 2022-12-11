Four killed in Palisadoes crash

Four people, two males and two females, were killed in a two-vehicle crash on the Palisadoes main road in Kingston this morning, police superintendent Tommilee Chambers says.

Two other persons have been transported to hospital.

The road links the community of Port Royal and the Norman Manley International Airport with the capital city.

Chambers is head of the Kingston Eastern police division.

She says a Toyota Land Cruiser Prado SUV and a Toyota Probox motor car were involved in the incident.

There are no further details immediately available.

More to come.

