Man charged with murder after 'confessing' to slashing girlfriend's throat

Courtney Cooper, 26, the man who was named as a person of interest in the death of his 38-year-old girlfriend, Kerry Ann Williams in Westmoreland, has been charged with murder.

Cooper, who is also known as 'Junior', and hails from St John's Road in Spanish Town, St Catherine, turned himself over to the Spanish Town police on December 8.

He was transported back to Westmoreland on Friday. He was questioned on Saturday and he reportedly confessed to killing the ganja farmer.

A date for his appearance before the Westmoreland Parish Court has not been released.

According to police reports, Cooper stabbed Williams to death during an argument at their home in the Mount Airy district on November 30.

Cooper allegedly wrapped the body in a sheet and buried it in a shallow grave on the woman's farm. Her throat was slashed and parts of her body mutilated.

Although neighbours reportedly heard Williams screaming for help during the dispute, no one called the police. Her children, who live outside the community, alerted the police after not hearing from their mother the day after the incident.

Williams' body was discovered during a search on December 2.

