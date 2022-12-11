Petrina McClure dedicating social work degree to late mother who died from cancer

Thirty-year-old Petrina McClure is today giving God thanks for successfully taking her through a tumultuous journey to gaining her degree in social work on November 12.

In her final year of college in September 2021, McClure received the earth-shattering news that her mother had advanced breast cancer.

Admitting that in the past, she and her mother often knocked heads over “certain things”, she said that, nevertheless, at no time did their disagreements ever diminish the deep love that she had for her. After all, being an only child made their bond so much more special.

“I tried my hardest to be there for her after she told me the news. I accompanied her to some of her appointments at the Kingston Public Hospital, as well as to the pharmacy to purchase items for her breast. I was sometimes unable to attend class online because I was stressed and stretched, and even when I did, I was unable to focus,” she shared with Family and Religion.

McClure said her friends and classmates told her not to worry because they had her back. They assured her that they would greatly assist with the group work, allowing her to focus on individual assignments and final exams.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

McClure shared that she always had faith in God, and was confident that her mother’s illness would have given her a testimony of how God healed her.

“I kept reminding God of how he had healed my mother’s sister-in-law from the same advanced breast cancer, and I believed he could and would do it again,” she said, pointing out that her faith in God was shaken when her mother was admitted to the hospital. She began questioning God, asking Him, ‘Why have you brought this affliction on my mother, who has been faithful to you?’ I remember saying to a friend, ‘But if God can do that to my mother, what will He do to me?’ To which he replied, ‘Everyone has a different destiny’, and I should never lose hope,” she said.

Despite her struggles and pain, McClure managed, through God’s help, to pass her first-semester exams. It also helped that her supervisors gave her as much time as she needed to leave during the day to make sure her mother was taken care of.

At the beginning of 2022, her mother became very ill and was admitted to hospital at the end of March. Although McClure and her stepfather, David Case, ministered to her, giving her all the love and care she needed, she did not make it.

McClure said that fell apart when the doctor told her that all hope was lost.

“The doctor explained to my stepfather and me the day before she was discharged from the hospital, that there was nothing else they could do for her, based on her condition, and that we should take her home and spend the last few days of her life with her. I cried uncontrollably as I walked through the streets of downtown Kingston, unable to fully process what the doctor had said,” she shared.

McClure’s mother died on April 9 of this year, and in addition to dealing with her death, she also had to focus on a major group assignment for school. She forced herself to block out the pain and assisted in completing the assignment for the final exams.

Everything took its toll on her after the funeral and the completion of her exams. She ended up in the hospital due to prolonged migraine and insomnia.

“Even though I am still grieving, I thank God that I was able to be there for my mother in every way, and that our relationship had grown even closer. In August, I finished my bachelor’s degree in social work at the Jamaica Theological Seminary and graduated. With this degree I intend to be an agent of change and to help those who are vulnerable,” she pledged.

Despite everything, McLure said she still has faith in God and love the Lord with all my heart.

That precedence was set by her mother, who gave birth to her at age 15, surrendering her life to the Lord and raising her daughter in the fear of the Lord.

McClure was raised in a one-bedroom, board structure in Portmore. She is a past student of Bridgeport High School, where she obtained nine CSEC subjects. In spite of the financial and other challenges she experienced, she went on to study at Shortwood Teachers’ College, as she aspired to become a teacher. However, this aspiration ended after two years because of her continued financial struggles.

With her studies put on hold, she sought employment and found a job at the Registrar General’s Department. After some time, she decided to go back to school, and with her life’s experiences, she chose to pursue studies in social work.

Looking ahead, McClure said her goal is to continue to pursue further studies, while also finding a job where she can positively impact the lives of the elderly and vulnerable, and be an agent for change in the society.

For those going through the same or a similar situation, McClure’s word of wisdom is for them to “trust God, keep doing good. Obstacles are an ever-present feature of life; but keep persevering, do your best and, with God’s help, you will prevail”.