Renowned broadcaster Henry 'Busha' Stennett dies

Renowned broadcaster and 'one of the best voices' to grace Jamaican radio, Henry 'Busha' Stennett, has died.

He had been ailing for some time.

He served as an executive producer at Radio Jamaica (formerly RJR 94FM) up to March 2006 when he resigned, after decades on air as one of the station's leading voices.

Chief Executive Officer of the RJRGLEANER Communications Group, Gary Allen said the company is saddened at the news.

"Stennett had been one of the household names and was a loved personality on Radio Jamaica for many years," he said, noting the former broadcaster's work on the Evening People Show and news presentation.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Allen also highlighted Stennett's work in delivering morning traffic reports especially from the 'Wise Eye', a small helicopter that was used to traverse the city during the rush hour period.

"An excellent voice, one of the best voices radio has heard," he said.

Allen said the last few months of Stennett's life have been tough, noting that he recently lost his wife and a son.

"It would have been a very difficult time for him. On behalf of the entire RJRGLEANER family, we want to extend our sympathies to his close former colleagues... and to lift up his family in our prayers and to give them whatever support that we can offer to them at this time," he said.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.