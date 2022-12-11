Suwayne’s story

Miss Suwayne Gordon started her employment at May’s Tiles and Bathroom Supplies on October 1, 2012 as a customer service representative/cashier. Today she is the supervisor.

“This year marks a significant milestone in my service at May’s Tiles and Bathroom Supplies. I am extremely proud to be a part of this business for 10 fruitful years. The opportunity to grow with May’s Tiles and Bathroom Supplies from its inception is a pleasure, and how much I have accomplished over the years is inspiring. The business provides a positive working environment and everyone works as a team. I love serving and interacting with the customers,” Miss Gordon commented.

Her knowledge of, and expertise in, the business has allowed her to gain the respect and trust of the customers over the years. She noted that serving the customer with tact and grace when under pressure is of high importance because this is how we develop customer retention in the competitive industry.

“When we are in customer service-orientated organisation, we need to give our best at all times to the customer to ensure their maximum satisfaction,” Gordon stated.

Gordon’s dedication in ensuring that customers are satisfied is seen when customers enter the store to shop and are naïve about how to choose and coordinate their colours and style to create an excellent décor for their homes. She ensures that, while serving the customers, she educate them about the products and the different uses of them.

“As we celebrate our 10th anniversary, I wish all the success for the business and hope that in the near future we can expand to other locations.”