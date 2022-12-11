Vendors lose goods in fire near Coronation Market

A fire early Sunday destroyed stalls and goods belonging to several vendors who sell in the vicinity of the Coronation Market in downtown Kingston.

The blaze, which comes amid the Christmas shopping season, is the latest in recent months.

The cause has not been identified.

More later.

