19-y-o killed while attempting to cross road in St James

A St Ann teenager died from injuries he sustained after he was hit by a motor truck along the roadway in Lilliput, St James, on Monday morning.

He has been identified as 19-year-old Shawn Williams, of Retirement district in Brown's Town, St Ann.

The police say about 1:00 a.m. on Monday, the driver of a Toyota motor truck was travelling along a section of the Lilliput main road, when he hit Williams, who was attempting to cross the roadway.

The driver went to the Falmouth police station where he reported the collision.

Following investigation, the police discovered the teen who had sustained injuries.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

He was pronounced dead at hospital.

- Hopeton Bucknor

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.