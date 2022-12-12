Body found in Clarendon yet to be identified

Deputy Superintendent of Police Anton-Gur Cardoza, head of operations for the Clarendon Police Division, is confirming that a body was found at St Jago Road in Toll Gate, Clarendon.

However, he said it was too early to tell if it was one of the suspects who were shot by a licensed firearms holder last Wednesday during a robbery spree in the parish.

According to Cardoza, investigations are still being carried out to make a determination.

Last week, business operators in the Cross Keys and Knockpatrick area suffered at the hands of criminals who went on a robbery spree, which saw a gas pump attendant being held hostage while other employees of the service station were robbed of their personal possessions.

After one of the men was shot, the others reportedly fled the scene in a vehicle linked to a car rental company in Clarendon. Two men were later held.

In a Gleaner report, Commander for the Manchester Police, Shane McCalla, said the police have reason to believe that the men were connected to a series of robberies in other parishes.

- Cecelia Campbell-Livingston

