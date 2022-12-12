Coast Guard intercepts illegal Honduran fishing vessel at Pedro Banks

A Honduran fishing vessel, with its name concealed, was intercepted by the Jamaica Defence Force Coast Guard yesterday and its occupants detained for illegal fishing in Jamaican waters.

The vessel, with 132 males onboard, caused significant damage to the JDF Coast Guard ship after it became hostile and manoeuvered aggressively to avoid interdiction.

“Members of the Second District Jamaica Defence Force Coast Guard sent a strong message to illegal foreign fishers while patrolling Jamaica's Exclusive Economic Zone onboard His Majesty Jamaica Ship NANNY OF THE MAROONS, when they intercepted a Honduran fishing vessel, with its name concealed, engaged in illegal fishing on the Pedro Banks,” JDF's Civil/Military Co-operation and Media Affairs Office said in a release today.

“When approached, the Honduran vessel became hostile and manoeuvered aggressively to avoid interdiction, causing significant damage to the JDF Coast Guard vessel in the process.

Despite this, the JDF Coast Guard successfully boarded the vessel and discovered 132 males onboard.”

Multiple offences under the Fisheries Act 2018 and the Exclusive Economic Zone Act, along with other breaches, were detected by the Coast Guard.

“Encounters like these are a longstanding issue and it is not uncommon for vessels involved in illegal fishing to resist apprehension in ways that put JDF service members and themselves at risk. The illegal fishers have been taken to mainland Jamaica where they are being processed for prosecution,” said the Coast Guard.

“The Jamaica Defence Force is dedicated to protecting Jamaica's waters in order to ensure a sustainable fishing industry. The Pedro Banks is Jamaica's key fishing ground and home to a diverse array of marine life and the fishing industry.

We encourage all fishers to report any illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing activity to the Maritime Air and Cyber Command's Maritime and Air Operations Centre at 1-876-9678193, 876-836-1216 or

876-322-6599 or to the JDF Tip Line at 876-837-8888. Together we can safeguard our marine resources.”

