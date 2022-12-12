Cops to investigate mental state of man who stole police uniform

The unidentified man who was seen in a video in the guard room of the Matilda's Corner Police Station wearing partial police uniform – shirt, pants and boots – is still in detention but is yet to be charged.

This is because investigators are contemplating professional assistance to evaluate the status of the man's mental health.

“It would appear that there would have been some mental health issues. We will have to get some assistance for him from a mental institution in pursuit of conducting an evaluation of his mental status,” a police source disclosed.

According to reports, earlier today the man ran onto the compound of the police station and made his way undetected into the barracks, donned a police uniform shirt, pants and boots, and was attempting to leave the compound when officers intercepted him.

It was only after questioning the man that the police realised that he had stolen the uniform and detained him.

A police spokesman told The Gleaner that they are yet to determine how the man got into the barracks but disclosed that usually at a shared facility and with officers going in and out on a regular basis, it is not uncommon for the room to be left unlocked.

A caption with the video making the rounds claims that the man ran onto the compound to escape a mob, after damaging 12 vehicles in the nearby Sandy Park area but the police could not confirm this.

- Christopher Serju

