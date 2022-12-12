Firearm found in baby’s crib, man arrested

The St James police have seized a handgun along with a magazine containing ten .40 rounds of ammunition on Gordon Crescent in Granville, St James on Sunday.

Reports from the local police are that about 10:38 p.m., a joint police-military team was on patrol when a house was searched and the weapon found under clothing in a baby's crib.

A man was arrested in connection with the find; however, his name is being withheld pending charges.

More information to come.

