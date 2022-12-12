First Global Bank supports Tiny Yet Mighty

First Global Bank Limited (FGB), with the help of its chief cheer officer (CCO) Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, delivered an early Christmas gift of $100,000 to the Tiny Yet Mighty charity through its Holiday Surprise promotion.

Tiny Yet Mighty, a charity supporting premature babies (preemies) and their families, is the brainchild of Stacy-Ann Burnett-Brissett, an FGB customer and a neonatal nurse at the Spanish Town Hospital.

The initiative began in 2017 and actively supports premature babies and their parents at the Spanish Town Hospital. Nurse Burnett-Brissett started the initiative by taking pictures of the babies and mounting them on a board in the nursery. She then eventually moved to posting the photos on social media. The charity now hosts a ‘graduation’ ceremony for the young patients upon their discharge from the hospital.

“I give the mothers premature clothes and diapers,” said Burnett-Brissett. “I make a little package and give it to them when they are going home, because premature clothes and diapers are difficult to get and they are expensive,” she continued.

Fraser-Pryce praised Burnett-Brissett: “The First Global Bank family admires the work that you do and we want you to continue, because it has such a positive impact on our communities. This is our token so you can continue to do the work that you do. We are really proud and can’t wait to see what you do next.”

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

In addition to the donations, Tiny Yet Mighty has also sourced vital equipment for the Spanish Town Hospital’s Neonatal Unit. Parents of preemies may also send messages to Tiny Yet Mighty via Instagram, @premnation2017, requesting assistance.