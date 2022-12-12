Four hospitalised after vehicle runs over man's body in St James

Four people are being treated at the Cornwall Regional Hospital for injuries they received after the vehicle in which they were travelling ran over the body of a man, along the Lilliput main road in St James, on Sunday night.

The deceased has been identified as 38-year-old Linval Griffiths, whose address is not yet known.

The Barrett Town police say about 9:30 p.m., the driver of a white Toyota Mark X motor car and three male passengers were travelling along the roadway towards Falmouth.

On reaching a section of the road, the driver allegedly lost control of the vehicle after he ran over Griffiths' body.

The car ran off the road, colliding into a large tree and a shop before coming to a stop.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The police were summoned and all four occupants of the vehicle were rushed to hospital, where they were admitted.

The scene was processed and Griffiths' body removed to the morgue for autopsy.

Investigators have indicated that Griffiths may have been the victim of a hit-and-run accident.

- Hopeton Bucknor

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.