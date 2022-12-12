Gov't in talks with unions amid disquiet over possible recouping of allowances

Finance Minister Dr Nigel Clarke says his ministry is now having talks with public sector unions to find a resolution amid concern workers will have to repay allowances under the new public sector compensation scheme.

In a media release on Sunday, the Jamaica Civil Service Association (JCSA) expressed concern about a December 10 circular from the ministry, which sets out that money paid for allowances, which are to be discontinued, will be displayed as negative balances on the December payslips of public sector workers.

But the JCSA said that was never stated in any discussions with the ministry.

It said there would be unrest in the public sector if the ministry does not provide clarity on the issue.

In a Twitter post on Monday afternoon, the finance minister said: "We acknowledge that concerns have been raised with respect to Circular #24. We are currently having dialogue with public sector unions and working to find the best resolution."

In a November 24 media release, the Ministry of Finance and the Public Service had stated that the Government did not plan to recover allowances paid over the period April 1 to November 30 this year.

"There won't be any requirements for employees to make any repayments of allowances already received," the ministry's release stated.

