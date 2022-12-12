Linstead schoolchildren benefit from Dixon’s Pharmacy’s breakfast initiative

Dixon’s Pharmacy in Linstead, St Catherine, has been organising a breakfast programme for schoolchildren. The feeding programme, which was initiated three years ago, serves a sumptuous breakfast each Wednesday.

Proprietor Robert Demetrius says the initiative is to fulfil the company’s role of good corporate citizenship. Speaking with The Gleaner, Demetrius said that his legacy is to preserve the well-being of the students, whom he describes as “the future of this country”.

The pharmacy owner said that he did not hesitate to contribute after receiving requests from schools. Beneficiaries include Victoria, Tulloch, Rosemount, Linstead, Jericho and York Street primary schools.

“When a child is fed a healthy breakfast, it helps with their ability to learn. We want to do more, and we hope that others will start assisting to strengthen the programme,” Demetrius said.

At Tulloch Primary School in Knollis, Bog Walk, grade-six student Kayauna Grant said the tasty treat was satisfying.

“I really enjoy it and look forward [to it] each Wednesday. I do believe that a healthy breakfast is important for learning,” Grant said.

GRATITUDE

Principal of Rosemount Primary and Infant School, Malaika Sinclair-Bailey, has expressed gratitude for the breakfast programme.

“It bleeds my heart whenever I see a hungry child arrive at school, so it stands to reason that breakfast is very important for their holistic development,” Sinclair-Bailey told The Gleaner.

“Each week, the students are presented with cornmeal porridge, salt fish fritters, bread or crackers, so I really appreciate the Dixon’s Pharmacy and Drug Store.”

Maerceline James, a parent, is also appreciative because said the breakfast assistance helps to offset school expenses.

“It is not an everyday thing, but it helps my two children, who look forward [to it] each Wednesday. It is like Christmas,” James said.

Manager at Dixon’s Jeossery Saunders said that more than 200 students are beneficiaries of the programme.

“We will continue to give back to education. We believe it will help to make a better Jamaica,” Saunders said.

