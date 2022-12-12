Neita pays forward charity to Boys’ Town youth

At least 100 children from Boys’ Town were feted by Pinnacle Insurance Brokers at the fifth staging of its annual Christmas treat on Saturday.

Laughter and smiles were all around as they sang carols, jumped in the bounce house, and rotated on the merry-go-round.

Pinnacle CEO Mark Neita told The Gleaner that he started his cricket career at 13 years old in the community. He praised Boys’ Town for giving him a chance when no one else would. It’s that sentimentality that brings him back home to an institution that is “very near and dear” to his heart.

“Unfortunately, after three or four years, because of the violence here, I had to switch clubs. I ended up at Melbourne Cricket Club, but my heart has always been at Boys’ Town,” the former national cricketer said.

Neita, who has given back in various ways over the years, said he decided to get his company involved in an effort to expand the Christmas treat his family staged each year.

“The kind of pleasure that I get from seeing the children happy, I can’t even describe it. We try to feed at least 100 children; this year we want to feed 200, provide gifts for them, and some mentorship,” the CEO said, adding that it is a significant calendar event.

Neita thanked his employees for volunteering, and encouraged the children to achieve their dreams with God’s help.

Nadine Moncrieffe accompanied her 11-year-old son, Tyrese Gordon, to the treat and watched as he participated in the festivities.

“We appreciate it and we look forward to the treat every year. I have two children, and my son has been coming every year for the past five years, and he gets an early Christmas present,” the mother said with a smile.

Twelve-year-old Jahaire still has in his possession the construction truck he was gifted last year at the Christmas treat.

“I love the rides, but I am looking forward to the gifts. I just want to say thanks to Pinnacle. I appreciate it,” the youngster said.

Marshanae Taylor missed last year’s treat and was determined to be present on Saturday, even though she had a hoarse throat.

“I feel good about the treat. Thank you to the people who put on the treat. I am grateful,” the 10-year-old said.

Meanwhile, chief operations officer at Boys’ Town, Ricardo McGeachy, who played cricket with Neita as a teen, said there has never been a time that he called on him for support and he did not commit to helping.

“I know it has been five years for Pinnacle, but you have done more than that for us over the years. As an opening batsman, Mark kicks off December with the first treat here at Boys’ Town, and I know this will resonate with the kids,” he said.

Boys’ Town director Lyndel Wright shared that Neita has never forgotten that he was a Boys’ Town boy. He expressed gratitude for Neita’s benevolence and wished him and Pinnacle success in the years ahead.

