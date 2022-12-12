Public health inspectors upset there will be no retro pay for Christmas

Public health inspectors are "disgruntled" and "unsettled" after being told they will not receive retroactive salary payments in time for Christmas.

The Jamaica Association of Public Health Inspectors (JAPHI) stated in a media release on Monday that they were assured by Finance Minister Dr Nigel Clarke that the sums would be received in their December salaries following the signing of the agreement for the new public sector compensation scheme.

However, JAPHI said it received a copy of a letter on Wednesday, December 7, which stated a payment schedule for February 2023.

"We are aggrieved by the payment schedule stated for February 2023 for Public Health Inspectors. This goes contrary to us signing the MOU in good faith that the new salary with arrears from April 1, 2022 will be paid in December 2022," it said.

It continued: "Our members are disgruntled and unsettled as everyone was in anticipation of a merry Christmas."

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

JAPHI said it has appealed to the Minister of Finance and the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Health & Wellness to do everything possible to facilitate payment to public health inspectors.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.