Third security guard in China Harbour attack found alive

The police have located the security guard who was unaccounted for following last night's attack at China Harbour Engineering Company's compound in Plantation Heights, St Andrew, in which two of his colleagues were killed.

Deputy Superintendent Coleridge Minto, who is the operations officer for the St Andrew South police division, told Nationwide 94 FM that the security guard has been found alive and is not being treated as a suspect at this time.

"He is OK. There was no harm to him, that we know, physical harm. I don't want to go into his account, but he is well and he is now being interviewed by the police to give his side of the story," Minto stated.

Minto said the security guard has reported that he ran away from the incident.

The deceased security guards have been identified as Brandon Tristan Small, 22, of Horizon Park, St Catherine; and Lincoln Royal of Browns Hall, St Catherine.

Investigators say about 11 p.m. heavily armed men travelling in a grey motor car entered the compound through the front gate and held up the guard at the security post.

They then went further onto the compound, opening gunfire and hitting Small.

They later escaped in the motor car in which they arrived.

