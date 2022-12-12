Two security guards found dead at China Harbour property, third guard missing

The bodies of two security guards were found early this morning on China Harbour Engineering Company's compound in Plantation Heights, St Andrew.

A search is currently being carried out by members of the Major Investigations Division for a third security guard.

One of the guards was found in the trunk of a motor car, a gunshot wound to his head, while the other's body was found in nearby bushes.

The news was confirmed by Deputy Superintendent Coleridge Minto, who is the operations officer for the St Andrew South police division.

He said that the security guards were on duty when they were attacked.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

"We are on the premises of China Harbour, located in the Plantation Heights area. The bodies of two security guards were found earlier this morning. The incident took place sometime after 11 p.m. (last night). The scene is currently being processed by the Major Investigations Division," Minto said.

"We are still searching for a third security officer who is reported missing. We have so far located his radio and security vest but we have not yet located him," he added.

- Roxroy McLean

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.