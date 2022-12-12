Update | No motive yet in deadly attack on China Harbour compound

The police are yet to determine the motive behind last night's attack at China Harbour Engineering Company's compound in Plantation Heights, St Andrew, which left two security guards dead and a third missing.

The deceased security guards have been identified as Brandon Tristan Small, 22, of Horizon Park, St Catherine; and Lincoln Royal of Browns Hall, St Catherine.

Investigators say about 10:30 p.m. heavily armed men travelling in a grey motor car entered the compound through the front gate and held up the guard at the security post.

They then went further onto the compound, opening gunfire and hitting Small.

They later escaped in the motor car in which they arrived.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Small was taken to hospital by the police, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Royal's body was later found in the trunk of a Nissan motor car on the compound, with his hands and feet bound and his service firearm missing.

The missing security guard has still not been found.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.