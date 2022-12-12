WATA awards education grant to students and teachers

Glen Williams hosts extra lessons for some students in a rural St. Mary community for free. Sometimes, it is challenging to absorb the transportation costs derived from travelling to deliver the Saturday classes. The principles of business and accounts teacher was happy to be a recipient of a grant from Wisynco Ltd.

Williams is among 80 teachers and 120 students who are beneficiaries of the WATA Jamaica 60th Education Initiative, receiving a grant of $60,000 each. The grant is the result of the strong support of Jamaicans who chose WATA between July and October of this year in affirmation of the company’s commitment to direct one dollar from the sale of each bottle toward a fund of $12 million.

“This grant allowed us to provide direct support in line with a priority area for most Jamaicans and a cornerstone of individual and national development. We have seen the impact of this initiative by way of the testimonials of the beneficiaries, but also, the data show that most teachers and students plan to use this grant toward the costs of present and future studies,” said Francois Chalifour, Wisynco Group Ltd.’s director of marketing and development.

FURTHERING THEIR EDUCATION

The most frequently stated intention for use of the grant by both teachers and students was either securing or furthering their education. Thirty per cent of students’ nominations stated that the grants would be used to pay outstanding school fees, while 34 per cent of teachers’ applications aimed at financing further studies. Acquiring text books and school supplies was the second highest need indicated by both teachers and students.

Nominations were open from September 2 to October 20 and attracted the largest number of responses from St Catherine, followed by Clarendon then Kingston, with the least number of nominations coming from Trelawny. Grants were awarded to high school and tertiary school students and to teachers employed to institutions at all levels.

Of the WATA Jamaica 60th initiative, a mother who nominated her son’s teacher said, “I think this is a powerful tool to encourage stakeholders who are the foundation of our society.” Someone who nominated a university student said, “The WATA Jamaica 60 Education Grant Initiative, in my opinion, is a great move by a company in Jamaica that not only aims to assist students with financial struggles but, also teachers. Teachers being beneficiaries of this programme shows inclusiveness and support.”

More than 5,500 students and teachers from across the island were nominated by parents, colleagues, neighbours, and themselves. In making the final selection, factors such as demographics, parish representation, intended use of funds, and completing all sections of the entry form were considered.