25-y-o teacher found dead at Clarendon home

The Clarendon police are investigating the death of a teacher whose body was found outside her home in Hartwell Gardens, May Pen in the parish on Monday night.

The deceased has been identified as 25-year-old Vanessa Williams.

Police reports are that Williams returned from work on Monday afternoon, but several calls to her phone went unanswered. Her body was later discovered on the ground in her yard about 10:49 p.m.

The police say the circumstances surrounding Williams' death are unknown at this time, but investigations are ongoing.

- Olivia Brown

