American caught at Sangster International with ammunition fined $30,000

An American man who was caught with ammunition at the Sangster International Airport in St James was fined $30,000 or 30 days in jail when he appeared in the Western Regional Gun Court on Tuesday.

He is 27-year-old Auden Kayton, an electrical linesman, of Mount Holly, North Carolina, in the United States of America.

The police say about 1:56 p.m., on Monday, Kayton was going through the security checkpoint at the airport when his knapsack was scanned and oddities were detected.

The police were alerted and the bag was searched and two cartridges were found.

Kayton was arrested and subsequently charged with illegal possession of ammunition.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.