Carpenter shot and killed in St Catherine

The St Catherine North police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the murder of a carpenter in the division on Tuesday morning.

The police have identified the deceased as Reshawn Stewart, 25, of Rockfort, St Andrew.

Residents reportedly heard explosions about 6:30 a.m. along Friendship Road, Fraziers Content, St Catherine.

The police were summoned and upon their arrival checks revealed that Stewart was shot on the head.

No motive has been established in the murder of Stewart.

- Rasbert Turner

