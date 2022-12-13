Chef gets life for killing teen

A St Andrew man who shot and killed a high school student who he was having a relationship with will have to spend over 20 years in prison for the crime.

Amar Fairweather, 31, was sentenced to life in prison and ordered to serve 23 years in prison before he is eligible for parole.

Fairweather, a chef, was also sentenced to ten years in prison for illegal possession of firearm and seven years for illegal possession of ammunition.

The sentences were imposed by Justice Vinette Graham Allen in the Home Circuit Court today.

The charges stem from the shooting death of Jose Marti Technical High School student Denise Hume, 15, four days before Christmas in 2017.

Fairweather pleaded guilty to the charges in October.

Prosecutor Andrea Martin Swaby led evidence in court that Hume was killed after she sent Fairweather a text message ending their relationship.

According to the evidence, Hume was at her Seaview Gardens, St Andrew, home with other family members on December 21 preparing for Christmas.

Fairweather entered the yard and was seen going inside a room with a pistol.

Shortly after, a loud explosion was heard coming from the room.

When relatives rushed into the room, the 15-year-old was seen on the ground with blood running from her head and Fairweather standing over her with a gun in his hand.

Fairweather was asked why he killed her and responded: "A nuh mi kill her, she a idiot, a she kill harself".

He was then asked if she was dead and he replied: "She must dead."

The accused then retrieved a spent casing, put it in his pocket and fled the area.

- Livern Barrett

