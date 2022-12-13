Civics returns to the classrooms  

In an effort to nurture a more respectful generation of youth, the Ministry of Education and Youth has relaunched the Civics Education Curriculum for all schools islandwide.

Civics was removed from the school syllabus several years ago.

In June, former president of the Jamaica Teachers' Association (JTA), Winston Smith, called for the Education Ministry to reintroduce the subject.

Smith described its removal from the national curriculum as a grave and fundamental error.

This morning's relaunch at the offices of the Ministry of Education and Youth saw the introduction of two booklets outlining the curriculum for students grades four to nine.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The syllabus will focus on: health, family life and soft touch programmes geared towards making the nation's youth more compassionate and mild-mannered, while making wise decisions.

"This programme focuses on citizenship, greater appreciation of self and others and respect for national symbols, national heroes and icons, all relevant to cultural integrity and nation-building; and that has been a part of the school curriculum for several years at the early childhood, primary and secondary levels," said Fayval Williams, Minister of Education and Youth.

"Specifically, the civics education programme in schools is aimed at creating self-awareness by awakening the social consciousness and social responsibility of Jamaicans. The aim of the civics programme is to contribute to young Jamaicans understanding of themselves as individuals and members of groups with God-given abilities, gifts and/or talents that are indispensable to national development. Sensitising Jamaicans to their role and responsibilities as citizens is critical, as a democratic society depends on its citizens being well-informed and prepared to act.”

Williams said the aim of the relaunch is to provide guidelines that will be used by teachers to help strengthen the foundation of a successful and balanced society in which Jamaicans will appreciate the rules that govern the relations with fellow citizens and the Government.

"These rules set out the framework not just for our daily lives, but also for the future of generations to come. If we cannot appreciate our roots and structure, Jamaica will lose her strength. The inclusion of Civics Education in the National Standards Curriculum is therefore critical to this process," she said.

She said the ministry is now depending on principals to implement the curriculum in their schools and championing its messages.

Acting Chief Education Officer Dr Kasan Troupe stated that 93 principals have already implemented the syllabus in their schools based on a soft reintroduction that took place in 2016.

Soft copies of the Civics Education Curriculum are now available for download on the website of the Ministry of Education and Youth.

- Ainsworth Morris

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.