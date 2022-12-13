CPFSA extends deadline for Christmas programmes

The Child Protection and Family Services Agency (CPFSA) has extended the application deadline for its Take a Child Home for the Holiday and Grant A Wish programmes to Friday, December 16.

The agency says persons have up to 3:00 p.m. that day to send in their applications.

The programmes which are hosted during the holiday season encourage persons to spread the love and joy of Christmas.

Conceptualised more than 10 years ago, the Take a Child Home for the Holiday Programme allows persons to host children, ages 13 to 18 years, in residential child care facilities in their homes during the holiday season.

It particularly targets those who do not have families to take them home for the holiday and would otherwise be in a facility.

“In keeping with our mandate, we continue to embark on programmes and initiatives to promote family-based care for children in state care, as the family is seen as the best place for children to thrive holistically. The holiday placement has benefitted thousands of children over the years and means a lot to our children, as many of them look forward to being feted and treated outside of the Residential Child Care Facilities,” said Warren Thompson, CPFSA's Director of Children and Family Programmes.

Explaining the criteria, he said that persons 25 years and older with a suitable home to accommodate a child or children may qualify for the programme, and are required to submit a completed application form with two references from a justice of the peace, senior police officer or minister of religion and two passport size photographs.

A home assessment also forms part of the process.

Turning his attention to the Agency's Grant A Wish Programme, Thompson noted that children in foster care are the focus for this year. The programme is open to persons living in and outside of Jamaica, who are able to grant the wishes of children in State care, whether in cash or kind.

The usual tangible gifts requested by the children include toys, books, care packages, clothing and gadgets (tablets/cellular phones).

Monetary donations can also be made to the National Commercial Bank's Duke Street Branch: Account Name, Child Development Agency; Swift Code, JNCBJMKXE; Account number, 061018964.

Thompson is encouraging as much persons as possible to spread some love and extra cheer this Christmas by participating in Agency's holiday programmes.

For further details on both programmes, persons may visit CPFSA's website at www.childprotection.gov.jm, e-mail info@chilprotection.gov.jm, or contact the various parish offices.

