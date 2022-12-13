Exotic dancer acquitted of murder

An exotic dancer who was implicated in the stabbing death of man in Portland in May was today acquitted of murder.

Camoya McIntosh was freed in the Portland Parish Court after the judge upheld a no-case submission from her attorney-at-law John Jacobs.

The woman was charged with the May 22 murder of Collin Coulson, otherwise called 'Grammazone', a 33-year-old mechanic of Land Settlement in Port Antonio.

Coulston was found lying on his back in a pool of blood in a hotel parking lot on Eveleigh Park Road in Port Antonio with a stab wound to his chest.

Following the incident, McIntosh was arrested and charged.

She, however, gave a caution statement in which she explained that she went to rescue Coulston's girlfriend who was being attacked by him when he turned on her and started choking her.

During the incident, McIntosh said the man pulled a knife and she tried to take it away and a tussle ensued.

Sometime after when they separated, McIntosh said Coulston walked away with his girlfriend and while he was walking away, she noticed blood on his t-shirt.

She said she shouted out "Jesus, me never mean it!"

Her lawyer, during the no-case submission, maintained that Coulston was killed in self-defence and that his client did not harbour any serious intent to kill or injury him as there was no excessive force or multiple injuries.

Jacobs further argued that Coulston was the aggressor and that it was his knife that was used to inflict a single wound to his chest.

Based on the statements that were being relied on in the matter, Jacobs further posited that there was no evidence to negate self-defence.

Additionally, he said the Crown had not proven that his client had unlawfully killed the victim.

The judge in the end accepted that the Crown had failed to establish a prima facie case of murder against McIntosh.

Attorney-at-law Courtney Rowe also represented McIntosh.

- Tanesha Mundle

