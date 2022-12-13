Government did not ask Shaggy’s foundation to hand over funds – SERHA

Neither the Bustamante Hospital for Children nor the Southeast Regional Health Authority (SERHA) requested that the $100 million raised by the Shaggy and Friends Foundation for the health facility be handed over to the Government, the agency said in a statement today.

SERHA is calling for a “speedy resolution of this matter”, in the best interest of the hospital and the children.

In seeking to clarify statements surrounding the issue, SERHA issued the following release:

“The Southeast Regional Health Authority (SERHA) would like to clarify statements made in the media by Orville Burrell (Shaggy) concerning the use of proceeds from a fundraiser over four years ago, for the benefit of the Bustamante Hospital for Children, where a commitment of $J100 million was made to the institution.

Neither the hospital nor Regional Health Authority requested that money raised be handed over to the Government by the Shaggy and Friends Foundation, as is being purported.

The concern of the Regional Health Authority was always, that having raised these funds in the name of the Bustamante Hospital for Children, with the full support and endorsement of the institution, and the hundreds of volunteers and patrons who supported the initiative, that funds be used to support improvement in services to patients who use the hospital.

The Regional Authority makes no judgement on the reasons for the long delay, but at the same time feels strongly that the needs of the hospital and the children are best served through a speedy resolution of this matter.

The Regional Authority is therefore encouraged by a meeting held last evening (Monday, December 12) by the respective representatives and that a way forward has been devised between the Shaggy and Friends Foundation and the Chairman of the hospital management committee of the BHC and SERHA.

We hope clarity has been brought to this matter and look forward to a speedy resolution.”

