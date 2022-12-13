House approves motion for caucus of women parliamentarians

The motion to establish a women's caucus comprising lawmakers from both Houses of Parliament was approved during the sitting of the House of Representatives today.

The core of the motion is to amend the Standing Orders of the House of Representatives, to allow for the bicameral caucus to be established as a sessional select committee to sit jointly with a similarly composed committee of the Senate.

Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport Olivia Grange, said the women's caucus has agreed to facilitate networking, build solidarity, and promote constructive dialogue across party lines and chambers, and to provide caucus members with professional development opportunities to strengthen their leadership capacity.

The women's caucus is also seeking to raise awareness on gender equality and the importance of women's leadership among all parliamentarians and parliamentary staff, as well as among the general public.

In her contribution to the debate today, Opposition Spokesperson on Gender Affairs, Denise Daley, said she was in full support of the motion.

“We believe it is high time that a group with such an important role is established in this Parliament. The formation of this group will help to unite the women on both sides in the House and Senate to work together for the same causes,” she said.

Daley reassured her male counterparts that the women's caucus will not be seeking to take over or dominate but reasoned that they simply want to be included at the table when decisions are being made, especially those that relate to women and children.

“As former (US) first lady Michelle Obama says, 'No country can ever truly flourish if it stifles the potential of its women and deprives itself of the contributions of half of its citizens', so Madam Speaker, I have no hesitation in endorsing this motion,” Daley, who is also member of parliament for St Catherine eastern, remarked.

As Grange closed the debate, she celebrated the bridging of the political divide to establish the bi-cameral caucus.

“As women, we value our men. We understand that the greatest potential for peace and stability within our communities resides in a robust partnership with our men as we strive for the common cause of sustainable prosperity for all our people. Women's rights must never be seen as being in competition with the rights of our men. It must be anchored in the promotion of human rights for all,” the gender minister said.

The minister shared that the revised National Policy for Gender Equality has been completed and will be introduced to the public in the coming year.

Further, Grange said on Monday Cabinet approved the membership of the Gender Advisory Council and the ministry will this week announce the members.

The council will be chaired by Grange, and state minister Alando Terrelonge will serve as alternate chair.

- Judana Murphy

