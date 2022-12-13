Kingston man charged with murder, illegal possession of firearm

A run of almost two years eluding the law has come to an end for 38-year-old Dennis Mundell, following his arrest and charge for murder by detectives attached to the Counter-Terrorism and Organised Crime Investigations Branch.

Mundell, otherwise called 'Gin-Sing' of Spanish Town Road, Kingston 13, was arrested on a warrant during an operation in St Catherine on Friday, December 2.

He was subsequently interviewed and later charged with murder and illegal possession of firearm and ammunition. His court date is being arranged.

According to police reports, about 2:20 p.m. on Christmas Day in 2020, 21-year-old Romaine Atkinson was assisting a neighbour with dinner at Tewari Crescent, Kingston 13 when Mundell and another man approached and opened gunfire, hitting Atkinson multiple times to the head and upper body.

Mundell escaped and was on the run until the time of his capture.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.