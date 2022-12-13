Man stabbed to death in Spanish Town, girlfriend in police custody

A woman is now in police custody following a domestic dispute in which a knife was allegedly used to kill her partner in Spanish Town, St Catherine, Tuesday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Tarcious Samuda of Corletts Road in the parish.

It has been reported that about 5:30 a.m, the suspect and Samuda were at home along Corletts Road when a disagreement developed between them.

A knife was reportedly brought into play and, during a physical tussle, Samuda was stabbed.

He subsequently died from the injuries he received.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The suspect later turned herself in to the Spanish Town police.

- Rasbert Turner

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.