Opposition calls for full disclosure of public sector compensation review

Opposition Spokesperson on Finance and Planning, Julian Robinson, is expressing concern about what he said are conflicting statements being made by the Minister/Ministry of Finance and Public Service regarding the rollout of the new Public Sector Wage Compensation.

“Public servants are unclear if the Government will be reclaiming monies already paid out, leaving them worse off than they were before, especially ahead of the holiday season,” Robinson said in a press release today.

“On November 22, 2022, the Minister of Finance assured the Parliament that allowances paid from April to November 2022 would not be recovered by the Government. 'There will be no refunds required. Persons who have been in receipt of allowances from April 1…There will be no refund required; we will just go forward', said Minister Clarke.”

According to Robinson, Clarke's promise to public servants was again restated by the Ministry of Finance in a release on November 24, which said, "The Government has never planned to recover and will not be recovering allowances that have already been paid to public sector workers." and further, "...given the government's guarantee of a minimum increase in net compensation, there won't be any requirements for employees to make any repayments of allowances already received."

The Opposition Spokesperson said given the stated commitments, he was surprised by Circular 24, issued on December 10, by the Ministry of Finance, which indicated that discontinued allowances paid from April to November 2022 would be recovered.

“The series of contradictory statements are causing great anxiety across the public service and further widens the trust deficit. The clawing back of these allowances will represent a significant loss of anticipated income for many workers, especially travelling officers. In some cases, the anticipated retroactive payment may be completely eroded, leaving some civil servants in a deficit," said Robinson.

The Opposition is now calling for full transparency and disclosure of all the terms and conditions of the new compensation review package.

“The Opposition will work to ensure that our workers, who are the backbone of our society, are given their due and not economically disadvantaged by this uncaring Government,” Robinson declared.

