Police recover stolen goats, arrest one man

Members of the St Catherine North Quick Response Team seized a motor vehicle transporting stolen goats in the Angel Heights area of Spanish Town, St Catherine, on Monday.

The police say about 3:30 p.m., officers were on patrol when they signalled the driver to stop.

They say two men exited the vehicle, one of whom managed to escape.

The vehicle was searched and five goats found.

One man was arrested in connection with the seizure, however, his identity is being withheld.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The St Catherine North police are urging members of the public whose goats may have been stolen to contact the Spanish Town Police Station at 876-984-2305.

In addition, the police are urging persons to purchase meats from legitimate vendors during the Christmas season and to report any suspicious activity to 119 or the nearest Police Station.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.