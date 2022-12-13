Social housing lifts Westmoreland family ‘out of hole’

WESTERN BUREAU:

BARRINGTON McINTOSH, his physically challenged common-law wife Winsome Jones, and their two children, are beaming with pride after being presented with a social housing solution valued at over $10 million by the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development.

The family of four who reside on Cold Road in the rural community of Moreland Hill, is set to experience a bright and joyous Christmas holiday in the comfort of their own two-bedroom house that is fully furnished and disability equipped.

“I want to thank everyone who helped to take me out of the hole that I was in,” McIntosh said ahead of being presented with the keys to his new family home. “I was under a big stress and didn’t know how to manage. Therefore, today I am glad for this. Thanks to everyone who helped.”

Anthonette Bowers, McIntosh’s daughter-in-law, said that she and her family are equally thrilled for the love and support being shown to them through the provision of a dream house.

“Through your donation, you have truly made a difference in our lives, for which we are extremely grateful,” a delighted Bowers said. “This house has made me believe that dreams can come through because, for many years, my sister Candice Coke, who is hospitalised, and I dreamed of living in a nice, decent house.

“We appreciate you so much for making us new homeowners, and making a difference in our future endeavours,” she said.

THANKFUL

Jones, a farmer who is now wheelchair-bound after losing one of her legs as a result of a medical condition, said she is thankful to have been provided with a home she can call her own, while showering praises on Desmond McKenzie, minister of local government and rural development, for his generosity towards improving the living conditions of her family who, for many years, struggled to make ends meet in her then two-bedroom wooden structure.

“It is a great joy to be in this new and spacious house,” Jones told The Gleaner from the comfort of her home. “They have really set me up with this house. This Christmas will be sweet having my family in a space suitable for family bonding.”

McKenzie said, when he was invited to visit the family by Moreland Wilson, the member of parliament for Westmoreland Western where the recipients of the new indigent social house lived, he was moved to tears upon seeing their condition and immediately decided to improve their living situation.

“My greatest wish has come through because I wanted the family to have a home for this Christmas and I think this is going to be a beautiful Christmas for them,” McKenzie said at the official handover ceremony, and the opening of Cold Road on Friday.

Acknowledging the physical challenge with which Jones is now living, McKenzie said the parochial road, which had deteriorated into a track leading to her community and home, had been rehabilitated.

“We have made access to the house, considering her physical challenge. So, all the way up, it is an easy wheelchair ride. Nobody has to lift her up to carry her up the hill. We have made those provisions in the construction of the house for her to be comfortable,” he said.

McKenzie also opened the newly constructed Cold Road.

“We acknowledge the physical challenge that Miss McIntosh faces, so we’ve not only built the house, we’ve spent over some $7 million building a brand-new road here in Moreland Hill,” he added.

Wilson was pleased about making representation to improve the lives of this family.

“This programme is a beacon of hope for people across Jamaica. It is demonstrable evidence that the Andrew Holness-led administration is intuitive, responsive and caring in recognising those among us based on their particular circumstances are unable to own their own homes in this lifetime,” said Wilson.

He also lauded the Westmoreland Municipal Corporation (WMC) for ensuring the timely construction, pointing out that they responded well.

“The WMC has responded and delivered. So congratulations are in order, as they have demonstrated a new era in service delivery for the people of Westmoreland,” added Wilson.

albert.ferguson@gleanerjm.com