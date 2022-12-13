Traffic ticket relief if motorists pay by January 31 deadline

The New Road Traffic Act will take effect in February 2023, the Office of the Prime Minister announced today.

“After wide-ranging deliberations and consultations with various government agencies and departments in relation to the implementation of the New Road Traffic Act in February of 2023, Cabinet yesterday gave definitive instructions as it relates to the implementation and the launch of the new Traffic Ticket Management System,” a press release from the Office of the Prime Minister stated.

Cognisant of the overwhelming public demand for the effective implementation of the Road Traffic Act 2018 and a transparent and accountable Traffic Ticket Management System, Cabinet has decided that:

Legislative steps will be taken to render all demerit points and tickets accrued up to February 1, 2018, null and as such they will not be transitioned to the New Road Traffic Act. Provided that the tickets accrued after February 1, 2018 are paid before February 1, 2023, demerit points will be expunged upon the implementation of the Act.

“Cabinet wishes to advise the public that as of February 1, 2023, with the New Road Traffic Act and the new Traffic Ticket Management System, there will be greater efficiency with a fully digitised process,” the release stated.

“Cabinet also noted that over the last several years the government has done significant work to build out a robust infrastructure to ensure the proper implementation of the Road Traffic Act 2018 and its 2022 regulations as well as the technological backbone for a modern Traffic Ticket Management System.”

The release added, “Cabinet recognises the concerns of well-thinking members of the public and all law-abiding owners and operators of motor vehicles who continue to obey the rules of the road.”

The Corporate Area Traffic Court has implemented new sittings to include Night Court and Saturday Court to accommodate an increase in persons wishing to clear their outstanding tickets.

