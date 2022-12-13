Two men shot dead in St Mary

Two men were shot and killed in Bamboo Walk, St Mary, Monday night.

The men were reportedly attacked by unknown assailants shortly after 10 p.m..

They were rushed to hospital where they were pronounced dead.

In confirming the incident, the St Mary police said more information would be released later.

Bamboo Walk is located between Gayle and Tower Isle in the parish.

- Carl Gilchrist

