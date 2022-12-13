Two men shot dead in St Mary
Published:Tuesday | December 13, 2022 | 9:33 AM
Two men were shot and killed in Bamboo Walk, St Mary, Monday night.
The men were reportedly attacked by unknown assailants shortly after 10 p.m..
They were rushed to hospital where they were pronounced dead.
In confirming the incident, the St Mary police said more information would be released later.
Bamboo Walk is located between Gayle and Tower Isle in the parish.
- Carl Gilchrist
Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.