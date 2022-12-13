Update | Criminal charges laid against FTX’s Bankman-Fried for ‘scheme’ to defraud

NEW YORK (AP) — The US government charged Samuel Bankman-Fried, the founder and former CEO of cryptocurrency exchange FTX, with a host of financial crimes on Tuesday, alleging he intentionally deceived customers and investors to enrich himself and others, while playing a central role in the company's multibillion-dollar collapse.

Federal prosecutors say that beginning in 2019 Bankman-Fried devised “a scheme and artifice to defraud” FTX's customers and investors.

He diverted their money to cover expenses, debts and risky trades at his crypto hedge fund, Alameda Research, and to make lavish real estate purchases and large political donations.

Bankman-Fried was arrested Monday in the Bahamas at the request of the US government, which charged him with eight criminal violations, ranging from wire fraud to money laundering to conspiracy to commit fraud.

Bankman Fried, one of the largest political donors this year, was also charged with making illegal campaign contributions.

The charges laid out in the 13-page indictment could land Bankman-Fried in jail for decades, carrying maximum penalties of 115 years, according to Nicholas Biase, a spokesperson for US prosecutors.

Bankman-Fried has fallen hard and fast from the top of the cryptocurrency industry he helped to evangelise.

FTX filed for bankruptcy on November 11, when it ran out of money after the cryptocurrency equivalent of a bank run.

At a court hearing in the Bahamas on Tuesday, prosecutors argued that Bankman-Fried was a flight risk and should be held without bail, according to Our News, a broadcast news company based there. His lawyers said he is likely to request a formal extradition hearing.

