Vybz Kartel juror found guilty of perverting the course of justice

Livingston Cain, the juror in the Vybz Kartel murder trial who offered the jury foreman $500,000 to get a not-guilty verdict in the 2014 case, was today found guilty of perverting the course of justice.

Cain's bail was revoked for sentencing on March 2, next year, following the verdict in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court.

Parish judge Maxine Ellis found Caine guilty on one count of perverting the course of justice but not guilty on three other counts. One count was also withdrawn by the Crown.

The Crown led evidence that Caine perverted the course of Justice on March 13, by offering the jury foreman the money to influence other jurors to agree to a not-guilty verdict.

Prosecutors had alleged that one day before the verdict in Kartel's trial, Caine met with the jury foreman in the Supreme Court library and told her he realised that she had some influence on other members of the panel, before making the offer.

They further alleged that he approached two other jurors and tried to convince them to find the entertainer not guilty.

Caine allegedly told a female juror that he would take care of her “as long as you say wah me a sey”. He allegedly tried to persuade her to return a not guilty verdict, noting that the accused men were promising entertainers and should be released.

He is also alleged to have approached a male juror twice. In one instance he reportedly told him, “These guys are prominent entertainers so we cyaa send them a jail,” and in the second instance he allegedly said, “We have to acquit these men, these are prominent entertainers and young men with a bright future.”

Caine was charged with three counts of perverting the course of justice, based on the allegation surrounding the two jurors, but the judge found that the prosecution had not proven its case on those counts.

In the meantime, King's Counsel Valerie Neita Robertson, who is representing the Caine has indicated that she will be appealing his conviction.

Attorney-at-law Kymberli Whittaker is also representing Caine.

Kartel, whose real name is Adidja Palmer; Shawn Storm, given name Shawn Campbell; Kahira Jones; and Andre St John were convicted for the August 2011 killing of Clive 'Lizard' Williams at a house in Havendale, St Andrew, and were all sentenced to life in prison in April 2014.

Kartel was ordered to serve 35 years in prison before becoming eligible for parole, while the others were ordered to serve 25 years before parole considerations.

- Tanesha Mundle

