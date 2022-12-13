Westmoreland cabbies, vendors get indefinite extension

WESTERN BUREAU:

VENDORS AND taxi operators have been given an indefinite extension to continue operating along Great George Street in Savanna-la-Mar, the Westmoreland parish capital, until otherwise advised by the police, the Transport Authority and the local municipal authority.

That decision was communicated to councillors and state agencies at last week’s general monthly meeting of the Westmoreland Municipal Corporation (WMC) by Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Wayne Josephs, following the expiration of a one-month grace period on November 30.

“Taxi operators were given a one-month reprieve, that one month is up and we have decided to extend it, because there are things happening in the background, where some signs are being prepared,” Josephs said.

In October, a public order reset operation was launched by the police, in collaboration with the WMC and the Transport Authority, seeking to retake control of the streets from unruly motorists, taxi operators and illegal vendors.

Vendors and taxi operators led separate demonstrations as they pushed back against aspects of the operations, referencing a leaking roof of the Savanna-la-Mar Market, among other challenges.

The taxi operators protested against being ticketed for illegally terminating on Great George Street, arguing that it is unfair to leave passengers, especially the sick and elderly, in the transportation centre on Barracks Road, which, at the time, was in a deplorable condition.

RELAXATION OF ENFORCEMENT

Those actions led to a relaxation of the enforcement, as police investigated their concerns and engaged the WMC and the Transport Authority to effect repairs on the facilities.

Josephs emphasised that the police have not relented on taxi operators complying with the rules of their road licences, but noted that dialogue is taking place with stakeholders to bring the transportation centre up to standard, along with the Savanna-la-Mar Market for fruits and vegetable vendors.

“...They all go hand-in-hand, so we are working on things in the background, so that when we set that final date that we say, now is the time that everyone should go into the market, and now is the time where the taxi operators should comply with some directives, we can just have that launch and move right into it; and we would move into enforcement,” Josephs said.

While no date has been set to end congestion on the streets due to illegal vending and road traffic breaches, a Gleaner source informed that January 31, 2023, is the timeline being targeted as a realistic one.

However, SSP Josephs warned that “currently, we have been facilitating dialogue and doing some work, but there will come a time when the dialogue stops and there will be enforcement”.

Paul Maitland, president of the Westmoreland Taxi Association, welcomed the decision of the police and Transport Authority to extend the period for his members to continue to pick up and set down passengers at designated areas along Great George Street.

He said his members complied with guidelines stipulated in the expired pilot that was given in October.

“We at the association ensured that that period worked how it was supposed to. We printed flyers and distributed them to our members, informing them of the locations they are required to stop and where not to stop,” Maitland told The Gleaner on Monday.

“It is working well so far, and that is why I believe the good officers decided to give us the privilege to continue, especially for the holiday period,” he added.

albert.ferguson@gleanerjm.com