Aabuthnott Gallimore PSA gala to aid school

The Aabuthnott Gallimore High School in Alexandria, St Ann, is to benefit from proceeds of a grand gala being staged by the school’s alumni association.

The gala, dubbed ‘A Night of Elegance,’ is set for Friday, December 30, at Holiday Haven in Runaway Bay, St Ann, and principal Eloise Panton is delighted at what the past students are aiming to do.

Past student Harold Burnett told The Gleaner that the association was really keen on helping their alma mater to overcome the financial shortfall it is now facing and is appealing for public support.

“So, we’re appealing to past students and non-past students, too, to support not just the grand gala, but the school in general as we seek to build Aabuthnott Gallimore,” he said.

Panton disclosed that proceeds from the event will be used mainly to get the school’s sports programme back on track in the post-COVID era, and also to prepare students for Jamaica Cultural Development Commission (JDCD) events.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

“Predominantly, it would be our sports programme (benefitting), because we have not been able to engage,” Panton said.

Pointing out that Government does not provide schools with money for competitive sports, she said the school has had to rely on the Parent-Teacher Association (PTA) and the Past Students Association (PSA) for assistance over the years.

OPPORTUNITY TO CHANGE

A lack of funding has severely impacted the school’s sports programme this year, with the institution not being able to enter the DaCosta Cup football competition because they could not afford to pay a coach. Also, the netball programme is yet to be restarted.

According to Panton: “We’re also looking at the JCDC festivals. We want to engage more students in these kinds of activities, as we’re trying to really impact their social development. We know the pandemic would have impacted them in that particular area, so coming back out now, face-to-face, we want that kind of engagement to help them to get their footing into this kind of exposure, to do something to boost their self-confidence and their self-esteem.”

Panton hailed the association, saying their heart is really with the school, and the grand gala is one of their attempts at generating funds to support the school in those areas mentioned.

“Ultimately, we know that while our children may not all perform academically, there are other areas that they can excel in, and so you really want to provide an opportunity for them to be able to engage,” Panton noted.

The grand gala starts at 6 p.m. and will feature Gem Myers as guest artiste. The event will offer patrons a chance to win a gate prize of a weekend for two at Cardiff Hotel and Spa.