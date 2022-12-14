Another shooting at a CHEC facility

One of four men who reportedly entered a China Harbour Engineering Company (CHEC) facility in Newport West, St Andrew on Tuesday, armed with guns, was shot and killed by a security guard, the police have confirmed.

This is the second shooting incident at a CHEC facility in less than two days.

It's also the second time in two weeks that gunmen have attempted to gain access to CHEC's Newport West compound, police sources disclosed.

The slain man has not yet been identified.

According to police sources, the four men entered the CHEC compound located on Shannon Drive about 5:50 p.m. in a grey motor car.

It's believed to be the same motor car used by gunmen who shot and killed two security guards, Brandon Small and Lincoln Royal, at another CHEC facility in Plantation Heights, St Andrew on Sunday.

In yesterday's incident, sources say a security guard carrying out patrol duty was greeted with gunfire after he called out to the driver of the car to stop.

The report from the police's Corporate Communications Unit is that the security guard observed movements in bushes and was greeted with gunfire when he went to investigate.

He returned fire and ran to get assistance.

On his return, the unidentified man, sporting dreadlocks, a pink T-shirt, black shorts and a pair of black slippers, was found suffering from gunshot wounds.

He later died at hospital.

