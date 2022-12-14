CAC secures $31.7 million on behalf of aggrieved consumers

The Consumer Affairs Commission (CAC) has secured $31.7 million in compensation on behalf of aggrieved consumers for the period April to November 2022.

The disclosure was made by Chief Executive Officer, CAC, Dolsie Allen, at a JIS 'Think Tank', on December 8.

Allen noted that, of the total amount secured, $2.8 million was obtained due to the success of three cases in the Small Claims Court.

“I really want to thank, in a very special way, the team at the CAC, especially our complaints officers, for the way in which they have been able to assist our consumers,” said Allen.

She indicated that the CAC has a responsibility to protect consumers and do so using a three-pronged approach, including consumer education, handling of complaints, and conducting market surveillance.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Allen further informed that for the first eight months of the financial year, 1,029 complaints were handled, of which 701 were resolved, giving the agency a 68.2 per cent resolution rate.

She pointed out that the top-three categories of complaints for the period were other services (computers, medical challenges, finances and hair products), electrical equipment and appliances, and utilities.

“We ask that if you have challenges and you're not managing, don't throw your hands up in the air… the CAC is here to assist you. Send your complaints to us and let us assist you in having these matters resolved, because if it is that you have been wronged in the marketplace, we would love to know that we're able to give you, if it is a justifiable claim, your redress,” Allen emphasised.

- JIS News

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.