Fuel prices going down Thursday

State-owned oil refinery Petrojam has announced a decrease in the prices of all its petroleum products, effective Thursday.

The prices of gasoline and diesel are set to be cut by $4.50 per litre.

As a result a litre of E-10 87 will be sold for $162.66; E-10 90 for $166.64; diesel for $208.09; and ultra low sulphur diesel for $216.02.

The price for a litre of kerosene is also set to decrease by $4:50, with that fuel to be sold for $202.70.

In the meantime, propane cooking gas will go down by $0.46 to sell for $58.18, while butane will move down by $1.29 to sell for $65.38 per litre.

Retailers will add their mark-ups to the announced prices.

