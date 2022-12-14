Kijana Johnson, ready to ‘correct the woes’ of his division

Twenty-six-year-old People’s National Party (PNP) councillor candidate for the Race Course Division in Clarendon South Western, Kijana Johnson, has signalled that he will be the force to drive development in the division.

Johnson, a former student council president and head boy of Garvey Maceo High School in the constituency, and current Guild representative of The University of the West Indies Mona Association of Postgraduate Students (UWI MAPS), told The Gleaner that he has always had a passion for serving. He says he decided to venture into politics to serve the division in which he was raised, as he recognised the need for change.

Citing his years in various leadership roles and the mentorship of the member of parliament, (MP) Lothan Cousins, Johnson says he is now ready for the role of a local government representative.

“My MP is my political mentor. He provides guidance and direction for me, not only as a candidate, but as an individual. He is very influential in the way I carry out my duties to succeed as a political representative,” said Johnson.

“My passion for serving dates back to my years at high school; even before I was head boy I was always involved in leadership. My passion for wanting to help people started when I became student council president, then my passion for leadership really grew at UWI. I started as block representative for Irvine Hall, and after that I was encouraged to run for hall chairman, and I did an excellent job, which propelled me to run for a second term,” Johnson added.

BOOST EMPLOYMENT

Johnson told The Gleaner that top of his agenda are plans to train residents to tap into their entrepreneurial skills. That, he said, could boost employment.

“Considering the size of our economy, failure to develop an economic model conducive to investments, our inability to attract investors from abroad, and the rise in crime, we won’t be able to create jobs for everyone. So it’s imperative that we promote and enhance entrepreneurship, and I want to provide residents of my division with a platform to venture into starting a business of their own,” said Johnson.

He added: “They say, instead of giving a man a fish, teach him to fish and you actually feed him for a lifetime.” Johnson says his plans will also target youth, providing them with knowledge and access to other resources needed to kick-start their businesses.

“The more educated a population is, the better the economy will become,” said Johnson of his plans to boost education across the division. He has plans to start a free Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) class, and will be partnering with the member of parliament, Lothan Cousins, to boost the already-existing tertiary grant programme.

Johnson says that under his leadership the future of the division is bright, as he vows to correct the woes, which, he says, have plagued residents for years.

“As it relates to infrastructural development ... our division is in a very deplorable condition, so I want to ensure that when I take office, I develop roads, drains and our light and water systems.”

Quizzed on his perception of his chances of winning, Johnson said, “I am confident. I am a young candidate stepping to the forefront, and there are a lot of young voters in the division, and they are showing a lot of zeal for my leadership. Some of them have been supporting me from way back, whether at Race Course Primary, Garvey Maceo High, and some of them I went to university with.” He added that the young voters are integral to his victory.

The division is currently headed by Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) Councillor Pauline Reynolds. The JLP won the division by 52 per cent votes in the 2016 parish council elections; polling a total of 1,321 votes to the PNP’s 1,186. In 2012, the JLP won by 50.6 per cent; polling 1,460 votes, over the PNP’s 1, 414.