Man who allegedly assaulted media worker to return to court February 16

Michael Marlyn, charged with the assault of media personnel, was ordered to reappear in court on February 16, when his case will again be mentioned.

The new court date was set after the Probation Officer, yesterday, during Marlyn’s appearance in the St Catherine Parish Court, informed the judge that the attempt to settle the matter through mediation failed.

Attorney-at-Law Stefano Mathews, representing Marlyn and the court decided on the new date.

Marlyn, 35, otherwise called ‘Bighead’ of Homestead, Spanish Town, St Catherine, is answering to charges of assault, occasioning bodily harm and malicious destruction of property.

He allegedly assaulted a videographer and damaged his camera on November 20 at Homestead Primary School in Spanish Town, St Catherine.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

He was subsequently arrested and charged by the Spanish Town police.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.