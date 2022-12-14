Moulton White 'totally innocent' of fraud charges- attorney

Outgoing Vice President of Group Marketing at Sagicor Group Jamaica, Alysia Moulton White, has been charged in relation to the fraud case which was recently uncovered at the Sagicor Bank in Liguanea.

The marketing executive was today charged following a question and answer session at the Fraud Squad and was offered $1 million station bail.

She is to appear in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court on February 21, on charges of conspiracy to defraud, receiving stolen property, unlawfully making available data or device for the commission of an offence, and engaging in a transaction that involved a criminal offence.

Her attorney, Bert Samuels, told The Gleaner the charges relate specifically to $661,000.

Moulton White's sister Tricia Moulton, who was the manager of Sagicor Bank's Liguanea branch, and a personal banker, Malika McLeod, were previously charged in relation to $65 million in stolen funds.

Samuels is firmly maintaining his client's innocence.

“We wish to place on record based on all we have seen and what the police have said to us, she is totally innocent of all charges that have been proffered. She is totally innocent.

“We are troubled that her reputation has been deeply injured by the proffering of these charges and we are anxious to get discovery to get the material on which these charges are based," he said.

Sagicor Group recently announced it was parting company with Moulton in what it said was a restructuring exercise to streamline its operations to achieve greater efficiencies.

The other two accused were charged following allegations that, between August and October, they conspired to defraud United States currency accounts belonging to several Sagicor customers, using fraudulent accounts they created.

They recently appeared in court and are to return on February 21. Both are also on bail.

- Tanesha Mundle

