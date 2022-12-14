Regional social networks, food security under serious threat

The social protection networks of regional governments and institutions are being eroded by the war between Russia and Ukraine, coupled with pre-existing climate factors which continue to adversely affect the Caribbean’s food production costs which are now trending towards the highest in the world.

The risk of insecurity in the Caribbean has been so elevated by the rise in food prices that low-income populations, especially in rural areas, are being further disadvantaged. These findings came out of the collaborative effort between The Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean, the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations and the World Food Programme, which provided a snapshot in time, of the region’s food security and nutrition status amid the global food crisis.

FAO Representative to Jamaica Dr Crispin Moreira made this disturbing disclosure during Wednesday’s inaugural National Forestry Conference at the Jamaica Conference Centre under the theme ‘Forestry as a business – Unlocking the economic potential of Jamaica’s forests’.

“The findings bring into sharp focus our regional dependence on food and other agriculture inputs, amounting to over 80 per cent, surpassing all other regions across the world. The increased social, economic and health constraints will no doubt add further strain to social protection structures of regional governments and institutions,” Dr Moreira warned.

EFFECTIVE SOLUTIONS

He said the timeliness of the conference brings into focus the urgent pace at which the region must pursue more effective solutions for food production systems. This must include diversification of opportunities and rethinking the role of forests and other natural resources beyond addressing environmental problems and biodiversity loss, the FAO representative added.

To this end, the FAO’s collaboration with the Forestry Department continues with a recently approved project through the Green Environmental Fund which will support the implementation of the National Mangrove Management Plan for promoting a biodiversity-positive approach towards sustainable management of mangrove ecosystems.

Dr Moreira explained that an important element of the project will be improving the financial sustainability of mangrove ecosystems which will provide more opportunities to maximise the environmental services of forested wetland areas.

“Along the path of green and blue recovery, we must chart the course for local actions to address global demands in ways that generate economic gain. The coordination of this conference, together with the level of stakeholder participation, underscores the Forestry Department’s commitment to harnessing the economic potential of our forests while preserving this resource,” he told the conference.

“This conference comes at a critical time when Caribbean region must look towards nature-based solutions to strengthen livelihoods as well as the quality of lives. The death of forests is the end of our lives. It is not my intention to invoke feelings of morbidity on this occasion but rather for us to reflect with reverence on the vitality of forests to our daily lives,” the FAO representative further warned.

Meanwhile, CEO and Conservator of Forests Ainsley Henry noted that it is essential that everyone understands that trees and forests are valuable, not just for their environmental functions but also for the economic benefits that they provide.

“According to the World Economic Forum, forest conservation and restoration can create millions of green jobs to boost rural economies and provide long-term sustainable growth. Further, a report from the International Development Bank and the International Labour Organization points out that the transition to a green economy offers the promise of creating 15 million net new jobs in Latin America and the Caribbean, 60,000 of which are expected to be directly in the forestry sector. These jobs are expected to come from the implementation of climate change adaptation and mitigation strategies as well as the continued provision of key environmental services,” Henry disclosed.

These studies, he noted, highlight the potential for citizens, especially in rural communities, to gain employment within the sector, adding that the agency employs hundreds of rural people annually to assist with its implementation of various forest management activities. He said that as the Forestry Department transitions into increased focus on urban forestry and mangrove forest management activities, the potential for employment is expected to increase across the length and breadth of Jamaica, including within urban spaces.

“We anticipate that ultimately thousands of Jamaicans will be engaged in the implementation of projects and activities geared towards securing forests and expanding the island’s tree cover. There also exists a strong potential that as our private landowners become more actively engaged in sustainable forest management, these private forests will become more productive and will have significant impacts on job creation,” Henry said.